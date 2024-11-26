Tensions Escalate: Protest Convoy Causes Tragedy in Islamabad
Four Pakistani security troops were killed during a protest convoy calling for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Thousands of his supporters breached barricades, leading to violence condemned by the government. Khan's party demands range from his release to constitutional changes.
In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday, four Pakistani security troops were killed by a protest convoy in Islamabad. The convoy, led by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was pushing for his release from jail.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the protests as acts of 'extremism,' pointing to a dangerous political climate aimed at destabilizing the government. The tragic attack, which saw security officers run over by vehicles, underscores rising tensions in the capital.
Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, continues to press a list of demands, including constitutional rollbacks. A march into the heart of the capital, led by notable figures including Khan's wife, shows the high-stakes political drama unfolding in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
