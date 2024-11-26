Anne Hidalgo's Tenure Ends: A New Era for Paris

In a significant political announcement, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has confirmed she will not pursue a third term in 2026. This decision marks the end of her historic tenure as the first woman to lead France's capital city.

Hidalgo's early announcement paves the way for a smooth transition, as she backs Senator Remi Feraud to succeed her. The mayoral office in Paris, held by Hidalgo since 2014, has seen substantial policy shifts under her leadership.

Known for her focus on reducing car traffic and promoting biking, Hidalgo's term was also defined by dealing with major crises like Islamist attacks, the Notre-Dame fire, the COVID-19 pandemic, and preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Despite stepping down, Hidalgo plans to remain politically active beyond 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)