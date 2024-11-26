Left Menu

Celebrating 75 Years of India's Progressive Constitution

President Droupadi Murmu highlights the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, emphasizing its role in achieving social justice and inclusive development. She acknowledges the contributions of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly and underscores the new era of women empowerment with the women reservation law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:07 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the nation on a landmark occasion, President Droupadi Murmu heralded the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. She lauded the document for its continued relevance and ability to pave the way for social justice and inclusive growth.

Highlighting historical strides, the President paid tribute to the 15 pioneering women members of the Constituent Assembly whose efforts were instrumental in shaping the Constitution. She emphasized the document's dynamic nature, describing it as a 'living and progressive' force in Indian law and governance.

Murmu also marked a step forward in female empowerment, celebrating the recent enactment of the women reservation law. In line with these milestones, the President released new Maithili and Sanskrit versions of the Constitution, symbolizing a fresh commitment to accessibility and inclusiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

