Tragic Explosion Claims Lives in Morena's Rathore Colony

In a tragic incident late Monday night, an explosion in Morena city, Madhya Pradesh, led to the collapse of three houses, resulting in the death of four women and injuries to five others, police reported. The catastrophic event occurred in the city's Rathore Colony area, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh confirmed.

Efforts to recover one of the deceased women from the debris were continuing. A resident, Vasudev Rathore, whose family was directly impacted, expressed suspicion regarding gunpowder as the potential cause, noting the intact state of LPG cylinders found amid the ruins.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha emphasized that the exact cause remains undetermined. A Forensic Science Laboratory team has been tasked to ascertain whether gunpowder or a gas cylinder explosion was responsible. Meanwhile, the injured were transferred to Gwalior for further medical care, according to a doctor at the Morena district hospital.

