Left Menu

Tragic Explosion Claims Lives in Morena's Rathore Colony

An explosion in Morena city, Madhya Pradesh, led to the collapse of three houses, resulting in the death of four women and injuries to five others. Suspicions arise regarding the cause, potentially involving gunpowder, with an investigation underway to confirm the facts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:28 IST
Tragic Explosion Claims Lives in Morena's Rathore Colony
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident late Monday night, an explosion in Morena city, Madhya Pradesh, led to the collapse of three houses, resulting in the death of four women and injuries to five others, police reported. The catastrophic event occurred in the city's Rathore Colony area, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh confirmed.

Efforts to recover one of the deceased women from the debris were continuing. A resident, Vasudev Rathore, whose family was directly impacted, expressed suspicion regarding gunpowder as the potential cause, noting the intact state of LPG cylinders found amid the ruins.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha emphasized that the exact cause remains undetermined. A Forensic Science Laboratory team has been tasked to ascertain whether gunpowder or a gas cylinder explosion was responsible. Meanwhile, the injured were transferred to Gwalior for further medical care, according to a doctor at the Morena district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024