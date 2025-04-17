Motorola's Grand Entry: The New Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 Pro Unveiled

In a significant move for Motorola, the company has launched the moto book 60, a new laptop, and the moto pad 60 pro tablet in the Indian market. Featuring advanced technology and seamless connectivity, these devices promise to enhance user experiences in productivity and entertainment.

The moto book 60, a lightweight laptop weighing just 1.39 Kg, features a 14" 2.8K OLED display and is powered by the latest Intel® Core™ processors, ensuring high performance for demanding tasks. It also includes Motorola's Smart Connect technology, enabling connectivity across various devices to create an integrated digital ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the moto pad 60 pro tablet offers a 12.7" 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals. Bundled with the moto pen pro, it supports professional-level entertainment and productivity. Both devices will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Motorola's official site starting April 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)