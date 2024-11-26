Left Menu

Missing Imphal Man Sparks Tension Amid Ethnic Strife

A 55-year-old Meitei man, missing for over 24 hours, has heightened tensions along the Imphal West and Kangpokpi border. He's been uncontactable since leaving for work at an army camp. His disappearance raises concerns amidst ongoing ethnic violence, prompting selective road blockades by security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:56 IST
Missing Imphal Man Sparks Tension Amid Ethnic Strife
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalated Tuesday in parts of the Imphal West district following the disappearance of a 55-year-old man belonging to the Meitei community, officials reported. His absence for more than 24 hours has left the community on edge, particularly around areas bordering Kangpokpi.

Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a resident of Loitang Khunou village, left his home on Monday afternoon to head to his workplace at the Leimakhong Army Camp in Kangpokpi. His family has been unable to reach him, as his mobile phone has been switched off, sparking widespread concern among both locals and officials.

Efforts to locate Singh have seen a joint operation by police and army forces. Meanwhile, tensions are high as hundreds from Singh’s village attempted to march towards the army base for answers, only to be stopped by security forces to prevent any potential unrest. The ensuing standoff resulted in road blockades, further complicating the situation amidst the backdrop of ethnic violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024