Missing Imphal Man Sparks Tension Amid Ethnic Strife

Tension escalated Tuesday in parts of the Imphal West district following the disappearance of a 55-year-old man belonging to the Meitei community, officials reported. His absence for more than 24 hours has left the community on edge, particularly around areas bordering Kangpokpi.

Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a resident of Loitang Khunou village, left his home on Monday afternoon to head to his workplace at the Leimakhong Army Camp in Kangpokpi. His family has been unable to reach him, as his mobile phone has been switched off, sparking widespread concern among both locals and officials.

Efforts to locate Singh have seen a joint operation by police and army forces. Meanwhile, tensions are high as hundreds from Singh’s village attempted to march towards the army base for answers, only to be stopped by security forces to prevent any potential unrest. The ensuing standoff resulted in road blockades, further complicating the situation amidst the backdrop of ethnic violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)