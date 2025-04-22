Kangpokpi Police Warn Against Fictitious Meeting

The Kangpokpi district police have issued a stern warning to its personnel, advising them not to take part in a meeting organized by what it described as a 'fictitious organisation'. Non-compliance, the police cautioned, would lead to disciplinary measures.

Social media reports suggest that the Kangchup Area Protection and Development Committee, associated with Kuki Inpi, South West Sadar Hills, has summoned police, Manipur Rifles, and Indian Reserve Battalion personnel from Kuki villages in the Kangchup area for a meeting on April 30.

With growing concerns over the potential impact on law and order, the Meitei Heritage Society condemned the meeting as a 'mockery of India and democracy', urging authorities to take appropriate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)