Left Menu

Kangpokpi Police Warn Against Fictitious Meeting

The Kangpokpi district police have warned its personnel not to attend a meeting called by a 'fictitious organisation'. The police stress that attendance would result in disciplinary action. This follows social media reports of a meeting called by the Kangchup Area Protection and Development Committee for personnel from Kuki villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:35 IST
Kangpokpi Police Warn Against Fictitious Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kangpokpi district police have issued a stern warning to its personnel, advising them not to take part in a meeting organized by what it described as a 'fictitious organisation'. Non-compliance, the police cautioned, would lead to disciplinary measures.

Social media reports suggest that the Kangchup Area Protection and Development Committee, associated with Kuki Inpi, South West Sadar Hills, has summoned police, Manipur Rifles, and Indian Reserve Battalion personnel from Kuki villages in the Kangchup area for a meeting on April 30.

With growing concerns over the potential impact on law and order, the Meitei Heritage Society condemned the meeting as a 'mockery of India and democracy', urging authorities to take appropriate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025