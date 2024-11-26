Left Menu

Celebrating 75 Years of the Indian Constitution: A Beacon of Social Justice

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the Indian Constitution's role as a progressive document in achieving social justice and development. She commemorated the 75th anniversary of its adoption and the contributions of women in its framing. The Constitution, a product of deliberation, embodies ideals like justice, liberty, and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:03 IST
Celebrating 75 Years of the Indian Constitution: A Beacon of Social Justice
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the Indian Constitution's ongoing role as a progressive framework for achieving social justice and inclusive development during an event marking the 75th anniversary of its adoption.

Murmu paid tribute to the pioneering contributions of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly who helped shape the document.

She commended the Constitution makers for incorporating mechanisms to evolve with changing times, reflecting on India's journey toward creating a new global identity through its foundational ideals of justice, liberty, and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

