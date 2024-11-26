Celebrating 75 Years of the Indian Constitution: A Beacon of Social Justice

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the Indian Constitution's ongoing role as a progressive framework for achieving social justice and inclusive development during an event marking the 75th anniversary of its adoption.

Murmu paid tribute to the pioneering contributions of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly who helped shape the document.

She commended the Constitution makers for incorporating mechanisms to evolve with changing times, reflecting on India's journey toward creating a new global identity through its foundational ideals of justice, liberty, and equality.

