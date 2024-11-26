Rallies and Resistance: Imran Khan's Call to Action
Thousands of supporters of Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan have marched to Islamabad, urging for his release and the resignation of the current government amid corruption allegations. The government has blocked roads and suspended internet in response. Clashes have resulted in injuries and casualties on both sides.
Amid escalating political tensions in Pakistan, thousands of supporters of the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan have descended upon the capital, Islamabad. They responded to Khan's call for a sit-in protest, demanding his release and castigating the government over allegedly flawed elections.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters, led by Khan's adherents, including his wife, continue to flood the capital. Despite intense security measures, including barricades and banned gatherings, protests persist with convictions unwavering.
Throughout the weekend, widespread clashes between Khan's supporters and authorities have resulted in several injuries and fatalities. With Islamabad's red zone looming as the target, the protests underscore decades of Pakistan's tumultuous political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
