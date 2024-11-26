India Joins Global Effort to Simplify Design Protection

In a significant move towards global cooperation in intellectual property protection, India has signed the Riyadh Design Law Treaty. This treaty aims to streamline and simplify industrial design registration processes across different countries, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

After nearly twenty years of negotiations, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) member states have adopted the Design Law Treaty, the Commerce and Industry Ministry announced. By signing the treaty's Final Act, India looks to reinforce its commitment to inclusive growth and equitable access to intellectual property protection.

The treaty introduces several key provisions designed to benefit design applicants. These include relaxed time limits, reinstatement of lost rights, and simplified procedures for multiple design filings in a single application. It also encourages the implementation of electronic industrial design systems and the electronic exchange of priority documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)