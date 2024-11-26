Left Menu

India Joins Global Effort to Simplify Design Protection

India has signed the Riyadh Design Law Treaty to streamline industrial design registrations internationally. Adopted by WIPO member states, the treaty aims to simplify procedures and make design rights more accessible. Key changes include relaxed timelines, better electronic systems, and options for filing multiple designs in one application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:16 IST
India Joins Global Effort to Simplify Design Protection
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards global cooperation in intellectual property protection, India has signed the Riyadh Design Law Treaty. This treaty aims to streamline and simplify industrial design registration processes across different countries, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

After nearly twenty years of negotiations, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) member states have adopted the Design Law Treaty, the Commerce and Industry Ministry announced. By signing the treaty's Final Act, India looks to reinforce its commitment to inclusive growth and equitable access to intellectual property protection.

The treaty introduces several key provisions designed to benefit design applicants. These include relaxed time limits, reinstatement of lost rights, and simplified procedures for multiple design filings in a single application. It also encourages the implementation of electronic industrial design systems and the electronic exchange of priority documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024