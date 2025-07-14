Left Menu

Revolutionizing Nursing Registration in Karnataka with DigiLocker Tech

Karnataka introduces a pioneering DigiLocker-based system for nurse registration, easing the process through Aadhaar e-KYC. This innovation, set for a July 15 launch, eliminates travel and costs previously endured by nurses for registration. The initiative promises convenience and efficiency across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:25 IST
Revolutionizing Nursing Registration in Karnataka with DigiLocker Tech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Nursing Council, in a nationwide first, is rolling out a pioneering DigiLocker-based system to streamline the registration process for nurses, announced Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil. The launch, scheduled for July 15, will see Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveil the new Aadhaar e-KYC enabled technology.

Developed in collaboration with UIDAI, C-eG, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, and the Karnataka State Nursing Examination Board, this system allows the direct retrieval of nurses' personal data via the Aadhaar server. Previously, registration required extensive travel to Bengaluru, imposing financial and logistical burdens on applicants.

This new technology not only mitigates these issues but also promotes significant convenience, particularly for women and new mothers. Minister Patil highlighted the transformative impact of this DigiLocker system in easing registration hurdles for nurses across and beyond Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025