Revolutionizing Nursing Registration in Karnataka with DigiLocker Tech

The Karnataka State Nursing Council, in a nationwide first, is rolling out a pioneering DigiLocker-based system to streamline the registration process for nurses, announced Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil. The launch, scheduled for July 15, will see Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveil the new Aadhaar e-KYC enabled technology.

Developed in collaboration with UIDAI, C-eG, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, and the Karnataka State Nursing Examination Board, this system allows the direct retrieval of nurses' personal data via the Aadhaar server. Previously, registration required extensive travel to Bengaluru, imposing financial and logistical burdens on applicants.

This new technology not only mitigates these issues but also promotes significant convenience, particularly for women and new mothers. Minister Patil highlighted the transformative impact of this DigiLocker system in easing registration hurdles for nurses across and beyond Karnataka.

