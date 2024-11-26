Israel's Firm Stance on U.N. Ceasefire Enforcement

Israel has made a decisive demand for the United Nations to effectively enforce a future ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, demonstrating zero tolerance for any violations. According to Defense Minister Israel Katz, the country will not hesitate to take action against any infraction.

Katz stated unequivocally that any building in southern Lebanon that is reconstructed and used as a terrorist base will be destroyed, and any attempt at regrouping or armament by militants will be actively targeted. He emphasized that thwarting weapon smuggling and eliminating threats to Israeli forces and citizens will be prioritized.

The minister conveyed these sentiments during a meeting with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the U.N.'s special coordinator for Lebanon, highlighting Israel's staunch position and commitment to safeguarding its security.

(With inputs from agencies.)