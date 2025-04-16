Epic Waves and Historic Trades: Sports Highlights Unveiled

Olympic surfing is set to make waves at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, bringing the sport back to its cultural roots in Southern California. Following its success in Paris 2024, surfing will have a prime venue in the heart of modern surf culture, spotlighting its significance.

In Major League Baseball, the Chicago Cubs announced a series of roster moves including sending rookie Matt Shaw to the minors. The team also placed pitcher Eli Morgan on the injured list while realigning other players, signaling strategic changes as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Darnell Nurse received a one-game suspension for a cross-check incident, and discussions on potential trades for Miami Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey hint at significant team shifts, in a busy day of sports headlines.

