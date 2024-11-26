Constitution Debate Sparks Calls for Parliamentary Discussion
Opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are urging a two-day parliamentary debate on the Constitution to address its strengths and current challenges. They emphasize the need for justice, liberty, and fraternity while highlighting incidents like violence in Sambhal. Congress leaders have reached out to Speaker Om Birla to advance this demand.
- Country:
- India
In a united front, opposition leaders have called for a comprehensive debate on the Constitution within both Houses of Parliament. Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, prominent voices from the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively, have formally approached parliamentary leaders with a request for a two-day discussion on the issue.
Highlighting the importance of this debate, Kharge expressed the need to discuss both the virtues and the current inadequacies relating to the Constitution. A dedicated timeframe, he argues, would allow for a thorough examination of these matters. The opposition is awaiting a response from the government on their request.
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has emphasized the principles of justice, liberty, and fraternity, questioning whether they are genuinely practiced today. Meanwhile, Congress has actively engaged with Speaker Om Birla to advance the discussion, aligning with historical precedents of parliamentary debates on significant anniversaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Constitution
- parliament
- debate
- opposition
- justice
- liberty
- fraternity
- India
- Kharge
- Gandhi
ALSO READ
Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be Sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India
Political Clash: Joshi vs. Justice D'Cunha Over PPE Kit Probe
Justice Sanjiv Khanna Becomes 51st Chief Justice of India: A Legal Legacy Continues
Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India.
Legacy and Leadership: The Jurisprudence of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna