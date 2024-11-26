Left Menu

Inside Project 2025: The Policy Engine Fueling Trump's Administration

Project 2025, a conservative initiative spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation, presents policy proposals aimed at influencing Donald Trump's administration. Despite distancing himself on the campaign trail, Trump selected several key conservatives linked to the project for high-profile administrative roles. The initiative has sparked widespread public and political attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:30 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump, despite distancing himself from Project 2025 during his campaign, has appointed several prominent conservatives associated with the initiative to his administration. This has reignited public interest in the project, which played a significant role in the 2024 presidential race.

Project 2025 is a detailed series of policy proposals created by high-profile conservatives, aimed at influencing Trump's governmental agenda. Compiled into a 900-page book, it includes lists of potential conservative appointees and drafted executive orders for rapid policy implementation.

Although Trump is independent of the Heritage Foundation-led project, many of his policy advisors are deeply involved. The project's proposals cover various areas, including foreign policy, education, environmental regulation rollbacks, and increased presidential authority, stirring nationwide discourse and concerned reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

