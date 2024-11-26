Left Menu

Poland Resists EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the country opposes the EU-Mercosur free trade deal with South American countries in its current form. Poland is not alone in this stance, as Tusk highlighted prior to a government meeting, indicating shared reservations about the trade agreement.

Updated: 26-11-2024 16:59 IST
Donald Tusk Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Poland

Poland has expressed opposition to the current form of the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement with countries in South America, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

At a government meeting on Tuesday, Tusk announced Poland's refusal to accept the agreement, citing similar sentiments among other member states.

This resistance indicates a broader concern among EU nations regarding the terms of the proposed trade deal.

