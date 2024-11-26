Poland Resists EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the country opposes the EU-Mercosur free trade deal with South American countries in its current form. Poland is not alone in this stance, as Tusk highlighted prior to a government meeting, indicating shared reservations about the trade agreement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:50 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland has expressed opposition to the current form of the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement with countries in South America, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
At a government meeting on Tuesday, Tusk announced Poland's refusal to accept the agreement, citing similar sentiments among other member states.
This resistance indicates a broader concern among EU nations regarding the terms of the proposed trade deal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Peru and China to Sign Enhanced Free-Trade Agreement
NNPC's Bold Gas Supply Agreement Fast-Forwarding Nigeria’s Energy Future
UN Climate Talks Stalled: The Struggle for a New Finance Agreement
Minister Ramokgopa Signs Agreements for Battery Energy Storage Projects in N Cape
Abkhazia Unrest: Protesters Demand Leader's Resignation Over Moscow Agreement