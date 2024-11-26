BMA Commits to Safeguarding Women and Children Amidst 16 Days of Activism Campaign

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has reaffirmed its dedication to protecting the integrity of South Africa’s borders while ensuring the safety and dignity of the most vulnerable members of society—women and children. This pledge comes as the nation observes the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, under the theme: “30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children.”

The BMA highlighted the intersections between migration, trafficking, and gender-based violence, which often exacerbate vulnerabilities. "Every act of violence against women and children represents a failure of our collective humanity," the agency stated, emphasizing the urgency of combating this pervasive crisis.

In its border enforcement operations, the BMA has witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) on individuals and communities. Recognizing the gravity of these issues, the agency has pledged to maintain a zero-tolerance stance against GBVF and human trafficking.

Strengthening Enforcement Measures

The BMA detailed its enhanced efforts to ensure that ports of entry are not exploited for human trafficking or other forms of violence. Among these measures are:

Equipping officials with specialized training to identify, respond to, and support victims of GBVF and trafficking.

Implementing strict protocols for preventing and addressing cases of violence or exploitation.

Collaborating with law enforcement agencies, non-governmental organizations, and international bodies to strengthen border security and victim support mechanisms.

A Year-Round Commitment

The 16 Days campaign forms part of the government’s 365 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children initiative, underscoring the need for ongoing, unified action. The BMA has committed to creating a safe border management environment and fostering an atmosphere where everyone—especially women and children—can feel secure and valued.

Building a Safer Future

The BMA called on all sectors of society to join in rejecting all forms of violence. "We understand that words alone are not enough. Our commitment must translate into tangible actions that make a difference in the lives of those affected," the agency said.

The 2024 programme for the 16 Days of Activism will include:

Awareness campaigns at border entry points to educate travelers and officials about GBVF and trafficking risks.

Collaborative workshops with civil society to develop innovative solutions for victim identification and support.

Enhanced data collection and reporting mechanisms to track and respond to GBVF incidents linked to migration and trafficking.

Collective Action for Change

"As we launch the 2024 programme, let us join hands to reject all forms of violence," the BMA urged. "Together, we can build a nation where women and children can live free from fear and realize their full potential."

This commitment reflects a broader vision of fostering a society where no one endures harm and every individual’s rights are upheld.