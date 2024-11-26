Sambhal Unites After Mosque Survey Violence: Calming the Storm

Two days after clashes erupted during a survey of a Mughal-era mosque, normalcy is slowly returning to Sambhal. Schools have reopened and shops selling essentials are back in business, although internet services remain offline in the district.

Authorities have been striving to mend communal ties with both Hindu and Muslim communities calling for unity and harmony. Officers are still closely monitoring the area, deploying personnel at key junctions while Rapid Action Force teams secure sensitive spots. Restrictions remain in place for outsiders and public officials until November 30.

The violence initially stemmed from a court-ordered survey to investigate claims that a temple once stood on the mosque site. The resulting unrest left four dead and dozens injured. Officials insist justice will be served as they continue to make arrests and review surveillance footage. Meanwhile, local leaders emphasize the importance of rebuilding community relations and moving forward.

