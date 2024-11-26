Left Menu

Sambhal Unites After Mosque Survey Violence: Calming the Storm

Following violence during a mosque survey in Sambhal, life is gradually returning to normal. Both Hindu and Muslim communities are urging unity amidst continued police monitoring. Although restrictions are in place, tensions are easing as shops reopen and efforts to rebuild communal harmony gain momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:13 IST
Sambhal Unites After Mosque Survey Violence: Calming the Storm
Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Two days after clashes erupted during a survey of a Mughal-era mosque, normalcy is slowly returning to Sambhal. Schools have reopened and shops selling essentials are back in business, although internet services remain offline in the district.

Authorities have been striving to mend communal ties with both Hindu and Muslim communities calling for unity and harmony. Officers are still closely monitoring the area, deploying personnel at key junctions while Rapid Action Force teams secure sensitive spots. Restrictions remain in place for outsiders and public officials until November 30.

The violence initially stemmed from a court-ordered survey to investigate claims that a temple once stood on the mosque site. The resulting unrest left four dead and dozens injured. Officials insist justice will be served as they continue to make arrests and review surveillance footage. Meanwhile, local leaders emphasize the importance of rebuilding community relations and moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024