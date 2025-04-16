Left Menu

Athirappilly Hartal: Community Rallies for Safer Forests After Elephant Attack

Following an elephant attack that left two tribal individuals dead in Athirappilly, a dawn-to-dusk hartal was organized by locals to protest government inaction. The peaceful protest, supported by all political parties, blocked roads yet allowed essential services. Police eventually intervened to restore normalcy.

In Athirappilly, tensions soared after a tragic elephant attack claimed the lives of two tribal individuals, prompting locals to stage a dawn-to-dusk hartal on Wednesday.

Protestors, frustrated by what they perceive as government inaction, gathered to demand stronger measures from the Forest Department to ensure their safety from wildlife threats.

The protest, supported by all political parties, initially blocked roads, disrupting tourist activities, but allowed essential vehicles passage. Police intervened hours later to disperse the crowd, restoring vehicular movement to the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

