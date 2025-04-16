Athirappilly Hartal: Community Rallies for Safer Forests After Elephant Attack

In Athirappilly, tensions soared after a tragic elephant attack claimed the lives of two tribal individuals, prompting locals to stage a dawn-to-dusk hartal on Wednesday.

Protestors, frustrated by what they perceive as government inaction, gathered to demand stronger measures from the Forest Department to ensure their safety from wildlife threats.

The protest, supported by all political parties, initially blocked roads, disrupting tourist activities, but allowed essential vehicles passage. Police intervened hours later to disperse the crowd, restoring vehicular movement to the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)