Diplomatic Espionage Tensions: Russia Expels British Envoy
Russia has expelled a British diplomat over espionage accusations, marking a new tension point. The diplomat, who replaced one of the six expelled in August, is accused of false documentation and sabotage activities. The British ambassador was summoned for explanations over these recurring charges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:38 IST
Russia intensified diplomatic tensions by expelling a British diplomat, citing espionage accusations, according to the FSB security service as reported by Interfax.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, informed through TASS that the British ambassador was summoned. The current expulsion follows similar actions taken in August against six other diplomats.
The expelled diplomat stands accused of submitting false documentation and engaging in sabotage activities. These incidents underscore a continuing strain in relations and espionage concerns between the two countries.
