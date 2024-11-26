Russia intensified diplomatic tensions by expelling a British diplomat, citing espionage accusations, according to the FSB security service as reported by Interfax.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, informed through TASS that the British ambassador was summoned. The current expulsion follows similar actions taken in August against six other diplomats.

The expelled diplomat stands accused of submitting false documentation and engaging in sabotage activities. These incidents underscore a continuing strain in relations and espionage concerns between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)