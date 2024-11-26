Left Menu

BJP's Commitment to the Constitution: Nadda Accuses Congress of Undermining Democracy

BJP President J P Nadda claims the BJP, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, is the true guardian of India's Constitution, contrasting it with previous Congress actions that allegedly undermined democratic principles. Nadda highlighted legislative achievements and criticized historical Congress decisions, including emergency actions and special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:49 IST
BJP President J P Nadda asserted that the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands as the true protector of India's Constitution. Speaking at a Samvidhaan Diwas event, Nadda accused the Congress of repeatedly undermining democratic principles during its rule, asserting that the BJP has implemented constitutional provisions in 'letter and spirit.'

Nadda highlighted key legislative accomplishments under the Modi government, including the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, granting constitutional status to the Commission for Other Backward Classes, and passing the women's reservation bill. He criticized the Congress for historical actions such as toppling elected governments and implementing special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP chief also noted the imposition of Emergency by the Congress, resulting in the arrest of over 1.36 lakh people. He emphasized the party's commitment by declaring November 26 as 'Samvidhan Diwas' in 2015 to mark the day the Constitution was adopted, questioning Congress's commitment to it in the past.

