Christmas Cheer Meets Political Clash: Congress Criticizes Vandalism

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi greeted citizens on Christmas, emphasizing peace and unity. Meanwhile, a video shared by Congress shows vandalism of Christmas decorations in Raipur, leading to criticism of the BJP government's stance on minority communities, sparking debates on India's unity and diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:16 IST
Christmas Cheer Meets Political Clash: Congress Criticizes Vandalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In celebration of Christmas, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi extended warm greetings, highlighting themes of love, compassion, and unity. Kharge emphasized the holiday's role in fortifying resolve for a more humane society.

However, the festivity was overshadowed by a video posted by the Congress party showcasing apparent vandalism of Christmas decorations in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The Congress accused the BJP government of fostering an environment hostile to minority communities as they voiced serious concerns over incidents occurring throughout India.

Condemning the acts, Congress stressed the importance of India's unity in diversity, urging Prime Minister Modi to address these troubling developments. Party leader Pawan Khera associated the incidents with ideological influences, advocating for solidarity against hatred and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

