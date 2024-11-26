Left Menu

Border Clash: Pakistan Foils Terrorist Infiltration Attempt

Pakistan’s security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by suspected Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The military reports increased terrorist activities since the Taliban's rise in Afghanistan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions report high fatalities from persistent violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:34 IST
Pakistan's security forces have intercepted an infiltration attempt by suspected terrorists from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The incident, reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, saw three militants killed in a confrontation, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR urged the Afghan interim government to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorist activities against Pakistan. The rise in terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has been notable since the Taliban regained control in Afghanistan in 2021.

A report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) highlights a substantial increase in violence-related fatalities in 2024, notably in the regions close to the Durand Line, which remains a contentious border issue between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

