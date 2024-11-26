High-Stakes Justice: Widow Calls for CBI Probe into ADM Naveen Babu's Controversial Death

The widow of the late Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu has taken her quest for justice to the Kerala High Court, seeking a CBI investigation into her husband's alleged suicide. She contends that the current investigative team has made no substantial progress in the case.

Her petition raises serious doubts about the cause of Babu's death, suggesting the possibility of a homicide. She alleges that the Special Investigation Team appears to be concealing evidence and assisting the accused in fabricating false information.

The ADM was allegedly driven to suicide due to corruption allegations by former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya. Allegedly uninvited to his farewell, Divya criticized him for delays in approving a project, hinting at ulterior motives. Following his death, Divya faced legal action but was granted bail after her initial arrest.

