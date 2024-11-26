G7 Nations Skirt ICC Warrant Controversy

The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers have tactfully sidestepped the contentious issue of the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a joint statement. Despite Italy's efforts to find unity among the group, the ministers avoided directly mentioning the ICC's decision.

Meeting over two days in the Italian spa town of Fiuggi, the foreign ministers ended their discussions with a draft statement that highlighted Israel's obligations to adhere to international law, especially International Humanitarian Law, while defending itself. However, the text made no direct reference to the ICC or its arrest warrants.

Last week, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, a former Israeli defense chief, and a Hamas leader for alleged war crimes related to the Gaza conflict. The United States has criticized the move, while other countries, including Britain and Italy, have not ruled out arrest if Netanyahu enters their jurisdictions. Meanwhile, Israel rebuked the ICC decision, and Hamas viewed it as a step towards justice.

