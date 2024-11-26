Left Menu

G7 Nations Skirt ICC Warrant Controversy

The G7 foreign ministers, meeting in Italy, chose to avoid directly addressing the ICC's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in their joint statement. While emphasizing adherence to International Humanitarian Law, they refrained from naming the ICC, amid differing national stances on the warrants issued for Netanyahu and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fiuggi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers have tactfully sidestepped the contentious issue of the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a joint statement. Despite Italy's efforts to find unity among the group, the ministers avoided directly mentioning the ICC's decision.

Meeting over two days in the Italian spa town of Fiuggi, the foreign ministers ended their discussions with a draft statement that highlighted Israel's obligations to adhere to international law, especially International Humanitarian Law, while defending itself. However, the text made no direct reference to the ICC or its arrest warrants.

Last week, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, a former Israeli defense chief, and a Hamas leader for alleged war crimes related to the Gaza conflict. The United States has criticized the move, while other countries, including Britain and Italy, have not ruled out arrest if Netanyahu enters their jurisdictions. Meanwhile, Israel rebuked the ICC decision, and Hamas viewed it as a step towards justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

