Rashmi Shukla Reinstated as Maharashtra DGP

Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla has resumed her role as Maharashtra's DGP after the state assembly elections. She was previously removed on Election Commission's directives. Shukla, the first woman DGP, faced controversies but has now returned following BJP's electoral success.

Updated: 26-11-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:41 IST
Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on Tuesday took charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra, marking her return to the high-profile position a day after the state assembly elections concluded. Her reinstatement was confirmed by an order from the state home department issued on Monday evening.

Shukla's previous removal from the DGP post was prompted by directives from the Election Commission of India, after Congress raised complaints against her. During her absence, Sanjay Kumar Verma served as the state's top police officer.

With the end of the election process and the BJP-led coalition securing a majority, Shukla has resumed her duties. Notably, she is the first woman to be appointed DGP in Maharashtra. Her tenure had been previously marred by a controversy regarding alleged phone tapping, which was clarified when the Bombay High Court quashed two FIRs against her.

