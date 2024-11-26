Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Dhanbad: Soldier Sandeep Kumar's Accidental Death

An ITBP jawan named Sandeep Kumar from Uttarakhand died in an accidental shooting at a camp in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The incident happened during his deployment for election duty. His colleagues found him unconscious in his room with a gunshot wound and he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:56 IST
Tragic Loss in Dhanbad: Soldier Sandeep Kumar's Accidental Death
Jawan
  • Country:
  • India

An ITBP jawan, Sandeep Kumar, tragically lost his life in an accidental gunfire incident in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, officials reported on Tuesday.

The unfortunate event took place at a camp located at Binod Bihari Mahato College in Baliapur, approximately 20 kilometers from Dhanbad's district headquarters.

Kumar, a native of Rudra Prayag, Uttarakhand, was in Jharkhand on assembly election duty. His battalion reported that after hearing gunfire, they found him with a fatal chest wound. Deemed an accident, police have initiated a probe to determine the exact circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024