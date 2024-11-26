Tragic Loss in Dhanbad: Soldier Sandeep Kumar's Accidental Death

An ITBP jawan, Sandeep Kumar, tragically lost his life in an accidental gunfire incident in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, officials reported on Tuesday.

The unfortunate event took place at a camp located at Binod Bihari Mahato College in Baliapur, approximately 20 kilometers from Dhanbad's district headquarters.

Kumar, a native of Rudra Prayag, Uttarakhand, was in Jharkhand on assembly election duty. His battalion reported that after hearing gunfire, they found him with a fatal chest wound. Deemed an accident, police have initiated a probe to determine the exact circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)