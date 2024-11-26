Tragic Loss in Dhanbad: Soldier Sandeep Kumar's Accidental Death
An ITBP jawan named Sandeep Kumar from Uttarakhand died in an accidental shooting at a camp in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The incident happened during his deployment for election duty. His colleagues found him unconscious in his room with a gunshot wound and he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:56 IST
- Country:
- India
An ITBP jawan, Sandeep Kumar, tragically lost his life in an accidental gunfire incident in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, officials reported on Tuesday.
The unfortunate event took place at a camp located at Binod Bihari Mahato College in Baliapur, approximately 20 kilometers from Dhanbad's district headquarters.
Kumar, a native of Rudra Prayag, Uttarakhand, was in Jharkhand on assembly election duty. His battalion reported that after hearing gunfire, they found him with a fatal chest wound. Deemed an accident, police have initiated a probe to determine the exact circumstances.
