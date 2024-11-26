Haryana Celebrates 75th Constitution Day with Diverse Events

On Tuesday, Haryana marked the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution with a series of events across the state. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led the celebrations, emphasizing the state's commitment to democratic principles.

Key events included an address by CM Saini in Kurukshetra, who honored B.R. Ambedkar and others responsible for drafting the Constitution. Governor Dattatreya spoke at OP Jindal Global University, highlighting the importance of the Constitution in protecting equality, liberty, and fraternity.

A major highlight was the inauguration of India's first Constitution Museum at the university, attended by distinguished guests. The museum aims to educate citizens on the Constitution's impact on the nation's democratic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)