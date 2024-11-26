Left Menu

Haryana Celebrates 75th Constitution Day with Diverse Events

Haryana organized various events to commemorate the 75th Constitution Day. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and CM Nayab Singh Saini highlighted democratic principles and the Constitution's role. The opening of India's first Constitution Museum at OP Jindal Global University was a significant feature, aiming to enhance awareness and understanding of constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:04 IST
Haryana Celebrates 75th Constitution Day with Diverse Events
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Haryana marked the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution with a series of events across the state. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led the celebrations, emphasizing the state's commitment to democratic principles.

Key events included an address by CM Saini in Kurukshetra, who honored B.R. Ambedkar and others responsible for drafting the Constitution. Governor Dattatreya spoke at OP Jindal Global University, highlighting the importance of the Constitution in protecting equality, liberty, and fraternity.

A major highlight was the inauguration of India's first Constitution Museum at the university, attended by distinguished guests. The museum aims to educate citizens on the Constitution's impact on the nation's democratic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024