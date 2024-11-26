Left Menu

'Nation First': Celebrating India's Living Constitution

India commemorates the 75th anniversary of the adoption of its Constitution, highlighting its significance as a living document. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the 'nation first' spirit, while political leaders debated constitutional values amid nationwide celebrations. Events included padyatras and calls for unity and constructive dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:06 IST
India marked the 75th anniversary of its Constitution's adoption, underscoring its enduring relevance in a rapidly changing nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the 'nation first' sentiment as a cornerstone for sustaining the Constitution's vitality through the ages.

As nationwide celebrations unfolded, political leaders engaged in sharp debates over constitutional values. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar warned against using disturbance as a political strategy, stressing the importance of constructive dialogue in democratic institutions.

In a move to reinforce unity, several chief ministers participated in padyatras, praising the Constitution's role in ensuring equal rights for all citizens. The anniversary also saw renewed calls for adherence to constitutional principles amid ongoing political tensions.

