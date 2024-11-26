'Nation First': Celebrating India's Living Constitution

India marked the 75th anniversary of its Constitution's adoption, underscoring its enduring relevance in a rapidly changing nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the 'nation first' sentiment as a cornerstone for sustaining the Constitution's vitality through the ages.

As nationwide celebrations unfolded, political leaders engaged in sharp debates over constitutional values. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar warned against using disturbance as a political strategy, stressing the importance of constructive dialogue in democratic institutions.

In a move to reinforce unity, several chief ministers participated in padyatras, praising the Constitution's role in ensuring equal rights for all citizens. The anniversary also saw renewed calls for adherence to constitutional principles amid ongoing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)