Four Arrested in Chhattisgarh: School Teachers and Employee Held for Alleged Gang-Rape

In Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district, four individuals, including three government school teachers, were arrested for the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl. The incidents occurred on November 15 and 22. The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manendragarh | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals, including three government school teachers, were apprehended on Tuesday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district, police reported.

The girl, a victim of two alleged sexual assaults on November 15 and 22, came forward with her complaint prompting police action. Those arrested include two teachers from a government higher secondary school, a headmaster, and a forest department employee. The case was filed after the girl disclosed the crime to her parents.

Charges have been levied under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's sections for gangrape, abetment, and intimidation, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The investigation continues, and teachers involved have been suspended, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

