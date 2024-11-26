Left Menu

Countdown to Peace: Israel and Hezbollah Discuss Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

Israel intensifies airstrikes on Beirut as a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah could be reached soon. Discussions involve Israeli and Lebanese officials, with an agreement potentially starting a 60-day truce. The deal includes troop withdrawals and could involve reconstruction efforts. Hostilities continue with significant escalation from both sides.

Amid ongoing hostilities, Israel has ramped up airstrikes on Beirut as discussions with Hezbollah hint at a ceasefire deal that could be enacted soon. A senior Israeli official expressed optimism that a resolution might be within reach, potentially ending a bloody conflict sparked by the Gaza war last year.

As fighting continues, Lebanese officials have described the current situation as "dangerous, sensitive hours." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed that a significant meeting concerning the ceasefire deal was underway. Approval would initiate a declaration by U.S. and French presidents, marking a critical milestone towards peace.

The proposed agreement involves Israel withdrawing troops from south Lebanon, with Lebanese forces taking over. Hezbollah would retreat from the border area. Despite the diplomatic strides, the ceasefire's impact on Gaza remains uncertain, where Israeli forces continue their offensive against Hamas militants.

