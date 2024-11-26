Left Menu

Adani Bribery Scandal: Unveiling the Allegations

The Adani bribery allegations have embroiled the YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh and SECI. Accusations allege Gautam Adani of bribing Indian officials for solar power contracts. The Indian group refutes claims amidst investigation by authorities. Political and public scrutiny surrounds the case, awaiting further developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani bribery scandal continues to cast a shadow over the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh, with lingering questions about the integrity of solar power deals made under the previous YSRCP regime. While the US Department of Justice has charged Adani Group's chairman, Gautam Adani, with allegedly orchestrating a $250 million bribery scheme, the Indian conglomerate staunchly denies the accusations.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has indicated a collective governmental response will follow consultations with state leadership, amid mounting pressure for clarity. Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has pledged to scrutinize the US 'chargesheets' and take action on the alleged irregularities.

The scandal, which purportedly involves over Rs 1,750 crore in bribes and alleged discrepancies in solar power pricing agreements, has ignited public scrutiny. Stakeholders, including the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, are demanding transparency and accountability as they await further revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

