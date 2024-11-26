Adani Bribery Scandal: Unveiling the Allegations

The Adani bribery scandal continues to cast a shadow over the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh, with lingering questions about the integrity of solar power deals made under the previous YSRCP regime. While the US Department of Justice has charged Adani Group's chairman, Gautam Adani, with allegedly orchestrating a $250 million bribery scheme, the Indian conglomerate staunchly denies the accusations.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has indicated a collective governmental response will follow consultations with state leadership, amid mounting pressure for clarity. Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has pledged to scrutinize the US 'chargesheets' and take action on the alleged irregularities.

The scandal, which purportedly involves over Rs 1,750 crore in bribes and alleged discrepancies in solar power pricing agreements, has ignited public scrutiny. Stakeholders, including the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, are demanding transparency and accountability as they await further revelations.

