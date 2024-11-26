Andhra Pradesh Arrest: Retired Officer Nabbed in Custodial Torture Case
Retired police officer Vijay Paul was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police related to the alleged custodial torture of Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju. During the YSRCP regime, Paul allegedly was involved in the incident. Raju, now with TDP, has filed charges against officials, citing torture.
In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh Police took retired senior officer Vijay Paul into custody on Tuesday. His arrest relates to the alleged custodial torture case of Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju, which occurred during the YSR Congress Party's previous regime.
K Raghurama Krishna Raju, who now serves as the Deputy Speaker and is a member of the Telugu Desam Party, was arrested in May 2021 during his tenure as Narasapuram MP. The arrest came amid allegations of his verbal abuses against then Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
As the new TDP-led government took charge, Raju, now elected from Undi, lodged formal complaints alleging torture and attempted murder by officials. The case against former CID ASP Vijay Paul is a pivotal moment in these ongoing legal proceedings.
