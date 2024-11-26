Beirut's Battleground: The Path to Ceasefire
Amid ongoing hostilities, Israel's security cabinet deliberates a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah that may start Wednesday, aiming to conclude a devastating conflict. Airstrikes in Beirut intensify, killing 18, while negotiations continue for a truce involving Israeli and Lebanese troop repositioning, potentially reconstructing war-torn infrastructure.
Israel intensified its airstrikes on Beirut Tuesday as the security cabinet weighed a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah that may commence on Wednesday. Optimism surrounded the negotiations, with Israeli and Lebanese officials expressing hopes for an end to a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.
Heavy bombardment continued despite the possible diplomatic resolution, leading to reports of 18 fatalities. A Hezbollah parliament member, Hassan Fadlallah, described the situation as "dangerous, sensitive hours" ahead of the expected ceasefire announcement.
The deal, likely to be ratified by Israel's cabinet, would require withdrawing troops from southern Lebanon and redeploying Lebanon's army. The U.S. and France may soon endorse the truce, but it remains uncertain if it will affect the situation in Gaza, which also faces ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaza Aid Crisis: U.S. Pushes for Humanitarian Access Amid Escalating Conflict
Medvedev Accuses Europe of Escalating Ukraine Conflict
Medvedev Accuses Europe of Provoking Ukraine Conflict Amid Trump's Return
Beirut Blasts: No Ceasefire as Conflict Intensifies
UNHCR Report Warns of Rising Threats as Climate Crisis and Conflict Converge for Displaced People