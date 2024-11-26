Beirut's Battleground: The Path to Ceasefire

Israel intensified its airstrikes on Beirut Tuesday as the security cabinet weighed a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah that may commence on Wednesday. Optimism surrounded the negotiations, with Israeli and Lebanese officials expressing hopes for an end to a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

Heavy bombardment continued despite the possible diplomatic resolution, leading to reports of 18 fatalities. A Hezbollah parliament member, Hassan Fadlallah, described the situation as "dangerous, sensitive hours" ahead of the expected ceasefire announcement.

The deal, likely to be ratified by Israel's cabinet, would require withdrawing troops from southern Lebanon and redeploying Lebanon's army. The U.S. and France may soon endorse the truce, but it remains uncertain if it will affect the situation in Gaza, which also faces ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)