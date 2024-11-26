Left Menu

Beirut's Battleground: The Path to Ceasefire

Amid ongoing hostilities, Israel's security cabinet deliberates a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah that may start Wednesday, aiming to conclude a devastating conflict. Airstrikes in Beirut intensify, killing 18, while negotiations continue for a truce involving Israeli and Lebanese troop repositioning, potentially reconstructing war-torn infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:47 IST
Beirut's Battleground: The Path to Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel intensified its airstrikes on Beirut Tuesday as the security cabinet weighed a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah that may commence on Wednesday. Optimism surrounded the negotiations, with Israeli and Lebanese officials expressing hopes for an end to a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

Heavy bombardment continued despite the possible diplomatic resolution, leading to reports of 18 fatalities. A Hezbollah parliament member, Hassan Fadlallah, described the situation as "dangerous, sensitive hours" ahead of the expected ceasefire announcement.

The deal, likely to be ratified by Israel's cabinet, would require withdrawing troops from southern Lebanon and redeploying Lebanon's army. The U.S. and France may soon endorse the truce, but it remains uncertain if it will affect the situation in Gaza, which also faces ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

