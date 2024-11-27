Left Menu

International Cooperation Leads to Arrest in UAE Rabbi Murder Case

The UAE announced the arrest of suspects in the murder of Israeli Rabbi Zvi Kogan, with assistance from Turkish authorities. Kogan, a Moldovan national living in the UAE, was reportedly targeted for his Jewish faith, prompting a joint investigation involving Israeli and Uzbek officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 01:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates confirmed on Tuesday that Turkish authorities played a key role in arresting suspects linked to the murder of Israeli Rabbi Zvi Kogan. Kogan, who held Moldovan nationality, was found dead in the UAE after being reported missing.

In a coordinated effort, three Uzbek men were apprehended in Istanbul during a secret operation by Turkish intelligence and police. The arrest was executed following a request from the UAE government, according to Turkish sources. The suspects were extradited back to the UAE.

Israeli officials have suggested that Kogan fell victim to an antisemitic attack, and Israeli agencies are involved in the investigation. Meanwhile, Uzbek authorities are also cooperating in the case, which sees the suspects in custody, as showcased by the UAE ministry of interior.

