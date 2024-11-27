International Cooperation Leads to Arrest in UAE Rabbi Murder Case

The United Arab Emirates confirmed on Tuesday that Turkish authorities played a key role in arresting suspects linked to the murder of Israeli Rabbi Zvi Kogan. Kogan, who held Moldovan nationality, was found dead in the UAE after being reported missing.

In a coordinated effort, three Uzbek men were apprehended in Istanbul during a secret operation by Turkish intelligence and police. The arrest was executed following a request from the UAE government, according to Turkish sources. The suspects were extradited back to the UAE.

Israeli officials have suggested that Kogan fell victim to an antisemitic attack, and Israeli agencies are involved in the investigation. Meanwhile, Uzbek authorities are also cooperating in the case, which sees the suspects in custody, as showcased by the UAE ministry of interior.

