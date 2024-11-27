Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon-Syria Crossings Amid Ceasefire Talks

In a significant escalation, Israeli forces launched strikes on Lebanon's northern border crossings with Syria late Tuesday, marking a first in the ongoing conflict. The attacks came shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden revealed that a ceasefire would commence early Wednesday to end hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

The strikes resulted in casualties, including a fatality and injuries among Syrian Red Crescent volunteers, who were performing humanitarian operations when their work points were damaged. Syrian state TV confirmed 18 people were injured, some critically, in the attacks.

The Israeli military, maintaining its usual stance, refrained from immediate commentary, although past statements link such strikes to efforts aimed at diminishing Iranian influence in the region. Separately, U.S. CENTCOM reported a strike on an Iranian-aligned militia in Syria, further escalating regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)