Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon-Syria Crossings Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israeli forces targeted Lebanon's northern border with Syria, impacting humanitarian efforts and leaving casualties. This follows recent Israeli raids and coincides with U.S. efforts to broker a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel. The strikes have worsened regional tensions, with the involvement of Iranian-aligned forces.

27-11-2024 06:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israeli forces launched strikes on Lebanon's northern border crossings with Syria late Tuesday, marking a first in the ongoing conflict. The attacks came shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden revealed that a ceasefire would commence early Wednesday to end hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

The strikes resulted in casualties, including a fatality and injuries among Syrian Red Crescent volunteers, who were performing humanitarian operations when their work points were damaged. Syrian state TV confirmed 18 people were injured, some critically, in the attacks.

The Israeli military, maintaining its usual stance, refrained from immediate commentary, although past statements link such strikes to efforts aimed at diminishing Iranian influence in the region. Separately, U.S. CENTCOM reported a strike on an Iranian-aligned militia in Syria, further escalating regional tensions.

