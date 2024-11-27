Left Menu

China Defence Minister Caught in Anti-Corruption Crackdown

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun is under investigation in an anti-corruption probe targeting the People's Liberation Army's highest ranks. This marks the third consecutive defence minister involved in such scrutiny. The minister declined a meeting with U.S. Secretary Lloyd Austin, citing tensions over Taiwan.

Updated: 27-11-2024 08:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 08:05 IST
Dong Jun

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun is the latest figure to face scrutiny in a sweeping anti-corruption probe targeting leaders within the People's Liberation Army. According to the Financial Times, this investigation marks the third consecutive instance of a Chinese defence minister being implicated in such allegations.

The ongoing probe highlights a rigorous crackdown that has already seen nine PLA generals and several aerospace defence executives expelled from China's national legislature. Dong, appointed as defence minister in December 2023, follows in the footsteps of his predecessor, Li Shangfu, who was removed from his position after just seven months.

Amid these developments, Dong recently opted out of meeting U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, citing American actions regarding Taiwan as a reason. This move has been described as unfortunate by Pentagon Chief Austin, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions.

