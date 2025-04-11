Unexpected Applause Echoes at Augusta: Ballester's Unique Moment

In an unusual twist at the Masters, Spanish amateur Jose Luis Ballester received surprising applause from spectators after answering nature's call in full view at Augusta National on Thursday.

The 21-year-old saw an opportunity during a pause in play, amidst partner Justin Thomas's mishap on the 13th green. Ballester humorously recounted the moment, sharing how he underestimated his visibility but embraced the crowd's reaction.

Despite a challenging front nine, Ballester rallied to complete the day with a score of 76, tying for 73rd place, as Justin Rose led with a 65. Ballester remained unfazed by the incident, valuing the humorous memory it created.

