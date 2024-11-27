Lebanon's Fragile Ceasefire: A Ray of Hope Amidst Unrest

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militants began in the early hours of Wednesday, providing a temporary reprieve from the intense fighting that has rocked Beirut. The arrangement, announced on Tuesday, comes after one of the most severe days of Israeli strikes since the conflict began.

Despite the ceasefire, skepticism remains about its endurance. Israeli officials have threatened to retaliate should Hezbollah break the agreement. This truce marks an initial step toward ending broader regional unrest ignited by Hamas' attack on Israel in October. However, it does not resolve the destructive conflict in Gaza, where thousands have perished.

Residents in Lebanon cautiously began returning to their homes even as warnings continue from Israeli officials. The challenge of rebuilding decimated neighborhoods looms large in cash-strapped Lebanon, where around 1.2 million have been displaced due to the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)