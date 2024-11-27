UN Applauds Lebanon Ceasefire Initiative

The United Nations Secretary-General has officially welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, marking a potential end to ongoing violence and human suffering in the region. The Secretary-General hopes this development can pave the way for lasting peace between the two nations.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called upon both Israel and Hezbollah to promptly honor all commitments under the recently reached agreement. He emphasized the necessity for both parties to take immediate actions to fully implement the 2006 UN Security Council resolution that sought to resolve the previous conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

This resolution, known as Resolution 1701, required the deployment of Lebanese forces in the southern regions bordering Israel and the disarmament of all armed groups, including Hezbollah. The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon have expressed readiness to support this process in alignment with their respective mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)