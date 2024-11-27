UN Working Group Urges Lithuania to Strengthen Measures Against Enforced Disappearances

The United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances has called on Lithuania to continue building on its legislative and institutional measures to better prevent and address enforced disappearances. This call follows the group's recent official visit to the country, where the experts acknowledged Lithuania’s progress in aligning its laws with international standards, while also raising concerns about certain ongoing human rights challenges.

In a statement issued at the end of their visit, the experts praised Lithuania for its legal strides, particularly the codification of enforced disappearance as an autonomous crime and the adoption of broad universal jurisdiction principles in the country’s criminal legislation. These measures reflect Lithuania's commitment to international human rights law and its efforts to combat enforced disappearances effectively.

“We recognize the establishment of legal safeguards, notably through the codification of enforced disappearance as an autonomous crime in line with international standards,” said the delegation. “We commend the Government for its vocal commitment to international human rights law, including the implementation of the recommendations from the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances.”

However, the delegation also expressed concerns regarding Lithuania’s treatment of migrants, particularly the practice of pushbacks to neighboring Belarus. The experts emphasized that international law strictly prohibits the return of individuals to places where they face a substantial risk of enforced disappearance. They raised alarm over reports of migrants being pushed back without proper legal protections, such as the immediate notification of their families or access to legal representation upon deprivation of liberty.

“During certain forms of deprivation of liberty, guarantees against enforced disappearances are not sufficiently secured,” the delegation stated, stressing the importance of ensuring that migrants’ rights are fully protected. They recommended that authorities notify the relatives of all migrants deprived of liberty immediately and provide them access to a lawyer or representative from the very outset, in accordance with legal frameworks.

Additionally, the Working Group addressed Lithuania’s past involvement in the US Central Intelligence Agency’s extraordinary rendition program, which included cases of enforced disappearances. Despite multiple international bodies, including the European Court of Human Rights, recognizing Lithuania's involvement in these practices, the delegation noted that Lithuanian authorities have yet to issue an official acknowledgment or apology.

“This lack of recognition jeopardizes the right to know the truth and has implications for ensuring non-repetition,” the experts stated. They called for the government to take necessary measures to officially recognize the legal status of victims and their families, offering them the opportunity to access the truth and receive justice.

The delegation concluded by thanking the Lithuanian authorities for their open and constructive discussions throughout the visit. The final report from the UN Working Group, which will include further recommendations, is expected to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2025.

While Lithuania has made important strides in combating enforced disappearances, the Working Group’s visit highlights ongoing challenges, particularly with respect to the treatment of migrants and the unresolved legacy of past renditions. The call for continued legal and institutional reform underscores the importance of ensuring accountability, transparency, and the protection of human rights for all individuals in Lithuania.