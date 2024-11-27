Left Menu

South Korea's Dilemma: Arms Support for Ukraine Amid Domestic Opposition

South Korea faces internal opposition to supplying arms to Ukraine despite international pressure. A Ukrainian delegation sought to discuss potential aid, but President Yoon's low approval ratings complicate the issue. South Korea has provided non-lethal support, yet public sentiment remains against providing weaponry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:35 IST
South Korea's Dilemma: Arms Support for Ukraine Amid Domestic Opposition
South Korea is grappling with significant internal opposition to the prospect of supplying arms to Ukraine, amid increasing international calls for such support, as North Korean troops reportedly aid Russia. Recent polls indicate a widespread reluctance among South Koreans to get directly involved by sending military assistance.

A Ukrainian delegation, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, was expected to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss potential military aid, including air defense systems. However, Seoul remains cautious, partially due to Yoon's record low approval ratings and potential implications for relations with the U.S.

While South Korea has contributed non-lethal aid, such as demining vehicles and body armor, the debate over sending arms continues, with politicians divided and international ties at stake. President Yoon must navigate the complex dynamics of domestic opinion and international relations as he decides the way forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

