South Korea's Dilemma: Arms Support for Ukraine Amid Domestic Opposition

South Korea is grappling with significant internal opposition to the prospect of supplying arms to Ukraine, amid increasing international calls for such support, as North Korean troops reportedly aid Russia. Recent polls indicate a widespread reluctance among South Koreans to get directly involved by sending military assistance.

A Ukrainian delegation, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, was expected to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss potential military aid, including air defense systems. However, Seoul remains cautious, partially due to Yoon's record low approval ratings and potential implications for relations with the U.S.

While South Korea has contributed non-lethal aid, such as demining vehicles and body armor, the debate over sending arms continues, with politicians divided and international ties at stake. President Yoon must navigate the complex dynamics of domestic opinion and international relations as he decides the way forward.

