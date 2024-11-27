Left Menu

Kannada Star Darshan's Legal Battle: Courtroom Drama Unfolds in Renukaswamy Murder Case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, contests the charges, arguing that Renukaswamy, who had a history of misconduct, posed a societal menace. Senior lawyer Nagesh highlights investigative lapses while refuting claims of Darshan's involvement in the alleged crime.

In a tense session at the Karnataka High Court, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, implicated in the Renukaswamy murder case, firmly defended his innocence. The actor's representative, Senior Advocate C V Nagesh, argued Renukaswamy's troubling history portrayed him as a threat to society.

Advocate Nagesh criticized investigative procedures, pointing to delays in the inquest and post-mortem of Renukaswamy, whose body was discovered on June 9. Nagesh further dismissed the abduction accusations, suggesting Renukaswamy willingly traveled to Bengaluru.

As legal proceedings continue, the court prepares to review Darshan's bail plea on November 28, amid swirling allegations linking him to a murder orchestrated by a disgruntled fan base. The high-profile case raises questions over judicial processes and societal influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

