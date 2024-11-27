Sebastien Simon Smashes 24-Hour Distance Record in Vendee Globe

Sebastien Simon has shattered the solo monohull 24-hour distance record while competing in the Vendee Globe. Simon's vessel covered an impressive 602.56 nautical miles, eclipsing Yoann Richomme's prior record by 22.7 miles.

The fleet, aided by a swift-moving weather system, has frequently rewritten record books in recent days. Simon, along with other top contenders like Charlie Dalin and Jeremie Beyou, aims to maintain pace through advantageous conditions.

The previous crewed record stands at 640.48 nautical miles, set by Holcim-PRB in The Ocean Race. The Vendee Globe, renowned as a grueling solo round-the-world competition, started November 10 with 40 skippers from 11 countries.

