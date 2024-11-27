Left Menu

Sebastien Simon Smashes 24-Hour Distance Record in Vendee Globe

Sebastien Simon breaks the solo monohull 24-hour distance record during the Vendee Globe, sailing 602.56 nautical miles. This surpasses Yoann Richomme's previous record by 22.7 miles. The race, known as the 'Everest of the Seas,' challenges sailors with its grueling oceanic conditions and spans 24,000 miles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:49 IST
Sebastien Simon has shattered the solo monohull 24-hour distance record while competing in the Vendee Globe. Simon's vessel covered an impressive 602.56 nautical miles, eclipsing Yoann Richomme's prior record by 22.7 miles.

The fleet, aided by a swift-moving weather system, has frequently rewritten record books in recent days. Simon, along with other top contenders like Charlie Dalin and Jeremie Beyou, aims to maintain pace through advantageous conditions.

The previous crewed record stands at 640.48 nautical miles, set by Holcim-PRB in The Ocean Race. The Vendee Globe, renowned as a grueling solo round-the-world competition, started November 10 with 40 skippers from 11 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

