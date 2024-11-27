96 Undocumented Minors Detained Among Illicit Miners in North West, SA

Authorities in South Africa have detained 96 undocumented children discovered among a group of illicit miners operating in Khuma, Stilfontein, North West Province. The Department of Social Development released a statement on Wednesday outlining measures to protect the children’s rights and facilitate their legal processing.

The minors, believed to originate from Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries such as Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho, were detained alongside adult illicit miners. The Department of Social Development emphasized its constitutional and international mandate to safeguard children’s rights, citing the Children’s Act, the Child Justice Act, and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Child Protection and Legal Processes

The department confirmed that the minors will be processed under the provisions of the Child Justice Act.

Court Proceedings: The children will be formally charged and placed in safe accommodation facilities under the department’s care while awaiting legal outcomes.

Health and Welfare: Comprehensive health screenings have been conducted to ensure the well-being of the children and verify that their rights have not been violated.

Language and Cultural Mediation: Cultural mediation services have been arranged to address language barriers, ensuring effective communication during the legal process.

Collaboration with Embassies and Repatriation Efforts

The department has engaged with embassies from Zimbabwe and Mozambique to facilitate the issuance of repatriation certificates and travel documents. Efforts are underway to verify the identities and nationalities of the minors, a necessary step for their safe return to their countries of origin.

Long-Term Support and Assessments

While awaiting repatriation, the department will:

Conduct comprehensive child protection assessments to determine if the minors require care and protection under South African law.

Ensure their basic needs, including food, shelter, and psychological support, are met.

Provide ongoing care until the conclusion of the repatriation process.

Government’s Stance on Illegal Mining and Child Exploitation

This incident underscores the growing concerns around illicit mining operations in South Africa, where vulnerable children are increasingly being exploited. The Department of Social Development, in partnership with law enforcement and international agencies, is committed to curbing such practices and prioritizing the safety of affected children.

Community and Civil Society Involvement

Social Development has called on communities, NGOs, and international partners to assist in raising awareness about the dangers of child exploitation and supporting reintegration efforts.

The South African government reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to child rights violations, emphasizing that children must not bear the consequences of illicit activities. Efforts to combat the exploitation of children within illegal mining operations will be intensified.