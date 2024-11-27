Invisible Maritime Adversaries in Andaman Waters: A Strategic Challenge
Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan highlighted the strategic challenges faced by the Andaman and Nicobar Command due to invisible maritime adversaries. Following a record drug seizure, Balakrishnan emphasized the need for enhanced capability and vigilance to protect India's maritime boundaries in the region.
In the face of enigmatic threats from invisible maritime adversaries, Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan of the Andaman and Nicobar Command has underscored the strategic challenges inherent to this region. Unlike India's defined threats along its eastern and northern borders, the archipelago's security concerns remain elusive and complex.
Highlighting a recent significant drug bust, where 6,000 kg of methamphetamine was seized from a Thailand-bound trawler, Balakrishnan emphasized the preparedness of the Andaman and Nicobar Command to handle such incursions. In collaboration with multiple intelligence agencies, a combination of space-based surveillance, aircraft patrolling, and ship-based patrols bolster security efforts across the region.
The Air Marshal also noted the critical role of the Indian Coast Guard, referencing the timely spotting of the suspect vessel by a Dornier aircraft. He stressed the strategic importance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, calling for enhanced surveillance capabilities to ensure maritime security amidst increasing international shipping traffic.
