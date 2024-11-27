Turmoil in Islamabad: Arrests, Protests, and Political Tensions

In Islamabad, nearly 1,000 supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan have been arrested during protests demanding his release, as confirmed by the capital's police chief. Khan's aides claimed hundreds of injuries from gunfire, though there's been no substantial evidence provided to support these claims.

Islamabad police chief Ali Rizvi refuted the use of live ammunition in the operation, conducted alongside paramilitary forces, and reported the arrest of 600 protesters on Tuesday, raising the total arrests to 954 in three days. Seized weapons included automatic rifles, and the protest site was cleared swiftly.

The protests have sparked allegations of excessive force, leading to a sit-in discontinuation and impacting Pakistan's stock market. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited protest sites, affirming law enforcement's success in clearing the capital's key areas while urging evidence for claims against security officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)