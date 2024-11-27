Left Menu

Turmoil in Islamabad: Arrests, Protests, and Political Tensions

Pakistani authorities have detained nearly 1,000 supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during protests demanding his release. Allegations of gunfire wounding hundreds emerged from Khan's aides, which officials deny. The demonstrations, led by Khan's wife, have led to several deaths, political tensions, and market volatility.

27-11-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Islamabad, nearly 1,000 supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan have been arrested during protests demanding his release, as confirmed by the capital's police chief. Khan's aides claimed hundreds of injuries from gunfire, though there's been no substantial evidence provided to support these claims.

Islamabad police chief Ali Rizvi refuted the use of live ammunition in the operation, conducted alongside paramilitary forces, and reported the arrest of 600 protesters on Tuesday, raising the total arrests to 954 in three days. Seized weapons included automatic rifles, and the protest site was cleared swiftly.

The protests have sparked allegations of excessive force, leading to a sit-in discontinuation and impacting Pakistan's stock market. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited protest sites, affirming law enforcement's success in clearing the capital's key areas while urging evidence for claims against security officials.

