Shekhawat Highlights Rich Cultural Legacy and Tourism Potential of Northeast India

The 12th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) was officially inaugurated today in Kaziranga, Assam, by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, alongside Chief Ministers Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam and Shri Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh. The event, running from November 26 to 29, 2024, serves as a significant platform for promoting Northeast India's tourism offerings, celebrating its rich cultural heritage, diverse ecosystems, and growing potential in the global tourism market.

In his address, Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the importance of Northeast India’s cultural diversity and natural wealth, from its vibrant cuisine and crafts to its diverse flora and fauna. He noted that the ITM is an exceptional opportunity for the region to showcase its unique heritage and vast tourism potential to the world.

Shri Shekhawat also highlighted the significance of hosting the event in Kaziranga, which aligns with the 50th anniversary of Kaziranga National Park's designation as a national park. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, Kaziranga is home to the iconic one-horned rhinoceros and is one of the region’s most prominent natural attractions. The Minister acknowledged the park’s remarkable expansion from 400 to 1,300 square kilometers in the past decade, underscoring the region's growth and the increasing focus on tourism development in the Northeast.

"This event not only celebrates Kaziranga's legacy but also opens up new avenues to explore the immense tourism potential of the entire Northeast region," said Shri Shekhawat, adding that the region would play a pivotal role in India's growing tourism sector.

A Transformative Force for Cultural and Economic Development

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam also emphasized the transformative impact that tourism can have on the region, noting the event’s ability to attract international students, global influencers, and media representatives. He stressed that ITM 2024 would showcase not only the natural beauty of the region but also its role as a bridge for cultural exchange, ecological preservation, and economic development.

Highlighting the integration of sustainable tourism practices, Dr. Sarma noted the growing efforts to incorporate eco-tourism and responsible travel into the Northeast's tourism offerings.

Celebrating Key Milestones in Northeast India's Tourism

The ITM 2024 also celebrates key milestones in Northeast India's cultural heritage. Earlier this year, the Moidams of Charaideo, the royal burial mounds of the Ahom dynasty in Assam, were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, marking a significant achievement in the region's cultural tourism. The event also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Kaziranga National Park’s national park status, further emphasizing the deep ties between tourism and conservation in the region.

Diverse Activities and Key Highlights of ITM 2024

The event is packed with engaging activities designed to foster collaboration and boost the tourism industry in the region. These include B2B meetings, presentations by state governments, panel discussions on emerging tourism trends such as innovation, digitalization, and youth entrepreneurship, as well as curated food demonstrations and cultural performances. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in technical visits to key regional attractions such as the Kaziranga National Park, Hathikuli Tea Estate, and the Charaideo Moidams.

Additionally, the ITM will spotlight emerging tourism products like homestay experiences, wine tourism, and adventure tourism. The event is aligned with India’s "Travel for Life" initiative, emphasizing sustainability and minimizing the environmental footprint of tourism activities.

International and Domestic Participation

ITM 2024 has attracted widespread participation, with over 30 countries represented. Among the international attendees are 15 influencers from 11 countries, 24 international tour operators from 16 countries, and 20 international students from 17 countries, including notable representatives from regions such as Europe, Southeast Asia, and Africa. The event also hosts 46 domestic buyers, 7 domestic influencers, and over 100 domestic sellers, making it a dynamic forum for fostering international and domestic tourism collaborations.

This year’s event has generated significant interest from tourism professionals, including hoteliers, homestay owners, travel agents, government officials, and representatives from international and domestic media. This broad participation signals growing international recognition of the Northeast’s tourism potential.

Sustainability and Future Prospects for Northeast India

As part of the ITM’s broader focus on sustainability, the event underscores the importance of preserving the environment while promoting tourism. With its diverse natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and unique heritage, Northeast India stands poised to become a major player in India’s tourism sector in the years to come.

Shri Shekhawat concluded by reiterating that the tourism industry in the Northeast is on the brink of rapid growth, and ITM 2024 will serve as a crucial step in positioning the region as a premier global destination. The event reflects India’s commitment to boosting sustainable tourism, creating new economic opportunities, and showcasing the region's unparalleled beauty and cultural diversity to the world.

The ITM 2024 is more than just a tourism event—it's a celebration of the immense potential of Northeast India as a hub for cultural exchange, conservation, and economic prosperity.