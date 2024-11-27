Farmers Demand Release of Jagjit Singh Dallewal Amid Protests

Protesting farmers at the Khanauri border have issued a stern demand for the release of their leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was forcibly removed and taken to a Ludhiana hospital by the Punjab police. Tensions remain high as the farmers seek clarity on his detention.

Authorities, including Deputy Inspector General Mandeep Singh Sidhu, met with farmers on-site but were met with demands for Dallewal's immediate return before any further discussions could occur. The incident has intensified long-standing grievances, including demands for MSP guarantees.

The farmers, led by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha, plan to escalate their protest by marching to Delhi, emphasizing the urgency for dialogue to address their unmet demands since February. The protests continue to highlight the discontent between farmers and the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)