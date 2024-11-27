Left Menu

Farmers Demand Release of Jagjit Singh Dallewal Amid Protests

Protesting farmers demand the release of leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was taken by authorities to a hospital in Ludhiana. Their grievances include lack of dialogue on issues like MSP guarantees. Protests continue at the Khanauri border, with plans to march to Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:48 IST
Farmers Demand Release of Jagjit Singh Dallewal Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protesting farmers at the Khanauri border have issued a stern demand for the release of their leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was forcibly removed and taken to a Ludhiana hospital by the Punjab police. Tensions remain high as the farmers seek clarity on his detention.

Authorities, including Deputy Inspector General Mandeep Singh Sidhu, met with farmers on-site but were met with demands for Dallewal's immediate return before any further discussions could occur. The incident has intensified long-standing grievances, including demands for MSP guarantees.

The farmers, led by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha, plan to escalate their protest by marching to Delhi, emphasizing the urgency for dialogue to address their unmet demands since February. The protests continue to highlight the discontent between farmers and the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024