Residency Laws Impact Russian Journalists in Germany

Germany has clarified that it has not shut down the office of Russian broadcaster Channel One, with the issue concerning two of its journalists being strictly related to residency requirements, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson.

The spokesperson emphasized that, "Russian journalists can report freely and unhindered in Germany," adding that numerous Russian journalists hold accreditations with the Federal Press Office.

While residency laws fall under state jurisdiction, the issue of journalists fulfilling these requirements is critical for their ability to work, according to a government spokesperson. In light of "very vehement" actions against journalists in Russia, Germany's foreign ministry remains closely in touch with counterparts in Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)